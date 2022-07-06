Contact Us
Weather

Tornados Wreck Greater Baltimore

Cecilia Levine
Wreckage from the storm.
Wreckage from the storm. Photo Credit: Bowie Volunteer FD Facebook

Greater Baltimore was left cleaning up Wednesday, July 6 after a tornado and severe storms that swept through the area.

Evidence of two twisters was apparent in Bowie and Shady Side, one with winds up to 80 mph, NBC Washington reports.

Neighbors reported seeing trees rocking, a trampoline flying and even a greenhouse lifting.

Residents worked Wednesday morning to clean up downed power lines and snapped tree limbs, many of which fell on roofs.

