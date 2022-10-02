Snow Could Close Out Warm Weekend In Baltimore Area

A warm weekend could come to a cold and snowy end in the Baltimore area, forecasters say.

"Although it may not be a major snowstorm, there could be enough snow to make for slippery travel on Sunday for cities such as Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and Richmond, Virginia, as people may be out and about going over to friends' houses to view the big game later in the evening," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

Between one and three inches is being projected for most of Maryland Saturday evening into Sunday.

Friday will be sunny with temps around 60 while Saturday will be cloudy with temps in the high 50s, according to the National Weather Service.

Precipitation will likely start as rain on Saturday night but could turn to snow as temperatures drop to around 30, the NWS said.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a high of 36 and a 60 percent chance of snow as temperatures drop to around 18.

The week will start out cold, too, with temps in the 30s.

