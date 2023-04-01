Hazardous Weather Could Lead To Power Outages In DMV Region, Officials Warn

Hazardous weather that is expected to roll through the DMV area could lead to power outages in some parts of the region, officials are cautioning.

The National Weather Service has extended its High Wind Warning for the region until 1 a.m. on Sunday, April 2, as whipping winds hovering between 20 mph and 30 mph are expected to persist, with gusts reaching upwards of 65 mph.

Officials advised that the strong winds could lead to downed power lines and possibly felled trees, with storms also on the horizon.

According to the National Weather Service on Saturday, a strong cold front is expected to produce rain and thunderstorms late on Saturday afternoon. A “Gale Warning” was also put in effect for waters in the region.

Homeowners have been advised to “secure loose objects and prepare for power outages.”

“A front extending from the Northeast roughly southwestward to the Central/Western Gulf Coast will create showers and severe thunderstorms over parts of the Northeast,” the National Weather Service said.

“The hazards associated with these thunderstorms are frequent lightning, severe thunderstorm wind gusts, hail, and a few tornadoes.”

