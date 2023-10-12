Wanted Carjacker Arrested For Attempted Murder In Maryland, Police Say

City resident Michael Childs, 41, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder for his involvement in a shooting earlier this year, authorities announced.

Shortly after 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, officers from the Baltimore Police Department were called to the 2400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, where there was a reported shooting following a dispute among a group of people.

While officers were investigating the shooting, a man walked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, reportedly from the incident involving Childs.

On Thursday, the department announced that Childs has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

He was also arrested on an additional warrant that was out for his alleged involvement in a carjacking.

Childs is being held in custody on a no-bail status.

