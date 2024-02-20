A Few Clouds 29°

Wanted Baltimore Fugitive Busted Driving Stolen Vehicle In Silver Spring: Mdta Police

Faulty tires doomed a Baltimore man wanted in Montgomery County who was caught by Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Police Officers in a stolen car on Monday afternoon. 

 Photo Credit: NJSP
Darlyn Mejia Trochez, who had multiple warrants out for his arrest, was stopped by officers along the Intercounty Connector (ICC)/MD 200 on Feb. 19, officials said.

The initial stop was reported at around 1:45 p.m. on Monday afternoon when an MDTA Police Officer assigned to the ICC Detachment stopped to assist a driver after officers observed the motorist pull over and inspect one of the vehicle’s tires near New Hampshire Avenue (Exit 13). 

During that exchange, officers learned that the temporary South Carolina registration displayed on the black Honda Accord did not belong on the vehicle, prompting further investigation into Mejia Trochez.

It was determined that the vehicle was reported stolen out of North Carolina, and the 30-year-old was wanted by the Rockville City and the Montgomery County Police departments for traffic charges. 

Officers took Mejia Trochez into custody and transported him to the Montgomery County Detention Center without incident, according to investigators.

