Unassuming Baltimore Restaurant Named To List Of Favorites By Rachael Ray Show Staffers

Tio Pepe was the pick of senior coordinating producer Rebecca Soldinger.

It's where her parents had their first date, met each other's parents and got engaged.

According to Soldinger, the joint serves up Spanish food in cave-like rooms

"It's completely unassuming from the outside...there's just a little awning and a stairwell to go down to get into the basement space," Rebecca explains," Soldinger said, noting her favorite dish is the dover sole topped with bananas.

Tio Pepe, 10 E Franklin St., Baltimore

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.