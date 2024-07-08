Mostly Cloudy 91°

Two Taken To Hospital Following Three-Vehicle Work Zone Crash In Baltimore County: State Police

Two people were hospitalized after crashing into a dump truck in a work zone on I-695 in Baltimore County, according to Maryland State Police.

Maryland State Police are investigating the work zone crash.

 Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
Zak Failla
Jamal Dates, 27, of Parkville, and 27-year-old Baltimore resident Marqesha Young, have been identified by police investigators as the pair involved in the crash involving their Toyota Corolla, the truck, and a Honda Accord.

Shortly after midnight, troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack responded to the area of the outer loop of I-695 between the Harrisburg Expressway and Falls Road for a report of a three-vehicle crash. 

According to investigators, the Toyota, being driven by Dates, was traveling west on the interstate, when for unknown reasons, crashed into the back of a dump truck, which was stationary in an active work zone, subsequently then crashing into the Honda.

Dates and Young were taken by paramedics to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of undisclosed injuries. The Honda driver was taken to Sinai Hospital of Baltimore for evaluation.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash led to lane closures on I-695, which were reopened later on Monday morning. It remains under investigation.

