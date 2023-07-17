Two Recovered From Baltimore County Water, Crews Searching For Third Victim (Developing)

Members of the Baltimore County Fire Department reported a water rescue shortly after 6:45 p.m. on Monday afternoon in Middle River following an incident near the Hammerman Area Beach House and Gunpowder Falls State Park.

First responders were able to rescue two victims, though the search for a third was still ongoing at 7 p.m. on Monday.

The cause of their injuries has not been disclosed by the Baltimore County Fire Department.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.