Two Recovered From Baltimore County Water, Crews Searching For Third Victim (Developing)

Two people were rescued with life-threatening injuries and a third person remains at large after an incident on the water in Baltimore County.

The save was made in the 7200 block of Grace Quarters Road in Baltimore County
Zak Failla
Members of the Baltimore County Fire Department reported a water rescue shortly after 6:45 p.m. on Monday afternoon in Middle River following an incident near the Hammerman Area Beach House and Gunpowder Falls State Park.

First responders were able to rescue two victims, though the search for a third was still ongoing at 7 p.m. on Monday.

The cause of their injuries has not been disclosed by the Baltimore County Fire Department.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

