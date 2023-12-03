Two Killed In Domestic-Related Double Shooting: Baltimore Police

At around 2:50 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3, officers from the Baltimore Police Department were called to the 3600 block of Greenmount Avenue to investigate a reported shooting, where they made a grisly discovery.

Upon arrival, officers say they found two 28-year-old men in the hallway of a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

One was pronounced dead at the scene, police say, and another was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators say that the two men were involved in a verbal argument with another man when the gunshots rang out. The incident is believed to be domestic related.

No information about the victims or possible shooter has been released by the department.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police by calling (410) 396-2100.

