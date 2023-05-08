Partly Cloudy 74°

Two-Alarm Fire Hits Multiple Rowhomes In Baltimore Monday Morning

Disaster was averted early on Monday morning when a two-alarm blaze broke out in Baltimore rowhomes.

The fire in Baltimore
The fire in Baltimore Photo Credit: Baltimore Fire Department
Shortly after 4 a.m. on Monday, May 8, members of the Baltimore Fire Department were called to the 2800 block of Frederick Avenue, where there was a reported fire impacting multiple units.

Upon arrival, crews were met with three separate dwellings with fire showing through the roof of the residences.

In total, five units were impacted by the fire on Monday morning, four of which were vacant, and one that was occupied. No injuries were reported.

The cause and origin of the two-alarm fire remain under investigation my the department and Maryland State Fire Marshal. 

