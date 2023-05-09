Tributes Pour In After Death Of Longtime Baltimore Barber Shop Owner Matthew Gilman At 35

Born in Washington D.C., Matthew was raised in Havre de Grace, his obituary says. He later moved to Baltimore, where he spent his middle and high school years as a skilled athlete on the baseball, basketball, and football teams.

Matthew graduated from W.E.B. Du Bois High School in 2005 and had been working in Glen Burnie as a barber for the past decade, his memorial says.

After developing a passion and skill for his craft, Matthew opened a barber shop on Crain Hwy., decorated it to match his outgoing personality, and continued to make countless friends “no matter where he was.”

He also loved rapping and recording music in the studio, his memorial says.

Above all, Matthew was known for his compassion, generosity, and natural instinct to protect his loved ones.

“Matthew was known as a respectful, outgoing, all-around person,” reads Matthew’s obituary. “He had a huge heart and would protect anyone he cared for. A smile and a joke for everyone.”

Matthew’s surviving relatives include his loving parents, Steven Cornell Wooden, Sr. and Lisa Robin Gilman; his brother, Steven Wooden Jr; his sister, Stephanie Wooden; his sister, Makayla Farley; his brother Michael Farley Jr., and many more.

Tributes flooded social media following Matthew’s tragic passing:

“I just moved back to GB and was looking forward to coming past the shop,” reads a tribute from Emmett Winston Jr. “We used to laugh and joke while you cut my hair. You were very down to earth and treated everyone like family…You made sure to call everyone by name. You’ll definitely be missed.”

Matthew’s celebration of life was held Saturday, May 6 at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services in Glen Burnie.

“His presence was always felt whenever he walked in the room,” reads Matthew’s memorial. “His absence will be felt even more.”

Click here to view the full obituary of Matthew Stefan Gilman.

