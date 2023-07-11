Trash Truck Fire Ties Up Traffic On I-95 In Baltimore On Tuesday

The evening commute is expected to be impacted by the lane closures, which were reported at approximately 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11 in the southbound lanes near O'Donnell Street in Baltimore.

Officials say that upon arrival, first responders found the truck fully engulfed, though no injuries were reported.

As of 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, traffic was still not moving in the area as fire crews and police investigate and clear the scene.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

