Water Main Break Turns Into Eye-Catching Geyser In Baltimore, Forcing Road Closure

Zak Failla
The water main break turned into a geyser.
The water main break turned into a geyser. Photo Credit: Baltimore County Volunteer Firefighter's Association

A water main break that sent liquids flying through the air in Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon led to some traffic delays for area residents.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, a spokesperson from the Baltimore County Volunteer Firefighter’s Association issued an alert advising that a stretch of Daisy Avenue was closed in Lansdowne.

Officials say that the water main break turned into a geyser, forcing the closure between Century Avenue and Tulip Avenue on Tuesday to allow crews to make repairs.

There has been no estimated time for the roadway to be reopened by the agency.

