Thousands Still Without Power In Maryland Following Weekend Storms

On Monday, Aug. 5, Baltimore Gas and Electric was reporting that 6,457 residents or business were still without power out of their 1.333 million customers as crews continue to work around the clock to repair 542 active outages.

As of 12:45 p.m., Baltimore Gas and Electric was still reporting outages in Baltimore City (4,781), Baltimore (1,328), Anne Arundel (222), and Calvert (six) counties.

The storms downed trees, power lines, and sent tree limbs flying across roadways, causing difficulty for motorists, who also had to contend with traffic lights that were disrupted over the weekend.

