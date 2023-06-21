This Baltimore Ice Cream Shop Ranks Best In All Of Maryland, Website Says

The report identified the best place to grab a cool treat in each state this summer with a sprinkling of the shop’s history and menu specialties.

So, which shop topped Maryland’s list?

The Charmery in Baltimore, best known for its homemade scoops and its close proximity to Johns Hopkins University.

In addition to its massive menu, The Chamery features what RD calls a “Maryland staple” — Old Bay ice cream.

The Charmery was also named by Thrillist as one of three DMV shops with the best ice cream nationwide, Daily Voice reported.

Three of the brand’s four locations are found in Baltimore with the other in Columbia, its website says. Another location is coming soon in Chevy Chase, MD.

Click here to view the full list from RD.com, and follow The Charmery on Facebook for more updates.

