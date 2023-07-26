A Few Clouds 88°

Third Suspect Charged In Killing Of Baltimore County High School Student

A third suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to the death of 17-year-old Elias Cieslak earlier this year.

Elias Cieslak
Zak Failla
Bryson Butterfly, 18, is the latest to be taken into custody by members of the Baltimore County Police Department, following the apprehension of a juvenile and 32-year-old David Lofton on Thursday, July 13.

All three are facing first-degree murder charges.

At approximately 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, investigators from the department were called to the area of Belair Road and Rossville Boulevard in Overlea, where they found Cieslak suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to an area hospital and later died from his injuries.

US Marshals and local police arrested all three earlier this month. No information about any possible additional suspects has been released by investigators.

A GoFundMe account created on behalf of Cieslak's family raised more than $16,000 earlier this year.

