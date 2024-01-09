Tens Of Thousands In DMV Without Power With New Round Of Rain Approaching

With the worst of the storm yet to come, as of 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9 Baltimore Gas and Electric crews were still working to repair 720 active outages impacting 34,513 of the company's 1,348,380.

A breakdown, by county, at 7:30 p.m.:

Baltimore: 12,513 customers affected;

Anne Arundel: 7,390;

Howard: 6,532;

Prince George's: 2,762

Baltimore City: 2,537;

Harford: 1,511;

Carroll: 1,101;

Calvert: 111;

Montgomery: 27.

Pepco was also reporting nearly 100 outages impacting more than 3,000 customers.

Flooding has been prevalent in parts of the region, and downed trees and power lines have made travel difficult for drivers navigating soaked roads.

Rain is expected to keep falling through the night, possibly intensifying, with a High Wind Advisory in effect in the area as gusts may approach 55 mph at times.

"Flooding problems will extend well beyond areas where there is snow on the ground and will extend throughout the I-95 corridor of the mid-Atlantic and New England in cities from Washington, DC. to Philadelphia, New York City, Boston and many others," AccuWeather forecasters said.

"The problems may be so severe Tuesday night that major travel disruptions will continue through Wednesday morning's rush hour."

Check Daily Voice for updates through the night.

