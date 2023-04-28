Teen To Be Tried As Adult For Shooting 16-Year-Old In Head In Baltimore: Police

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, officers from the Baltimore City Police Department were called to the 2600 block of Carver Road to investigate reports of shots fired involving teenagers.

Upon arrival, officers found the teen with a gunshot wound to his head.

He was treated at the scene and rushed to an area hospital, though he ultimately survived. As of Friday, April 28, he remains in critical, but stable condition, according to police.

Homicide detectives assumed the investigation, which led to them identifying a 17-year-old as their main suspect, and a warrant charging him with first-degree attempted murder was obtained on Wednesday, April 26.

The following day, on Thursday, April 27, officials say that the teen suspect, accompanied by his mother and a lawyer, turned himself in at Baltimore Police Headquarters.

He was interviewed by detectives and transported to Central Booking. He is now waiting to see a court commissioner.

