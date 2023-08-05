Teen Shot In Head, Child Struck During Triple Shooting In East Baltimore, Police Say

Officers from the Baltimore Police Department responded shortly before midnight to the 1300 block of Montford Avenue, where there was a report of a shooting with multiple victims down.

Upon arrival, they were met by a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his head, a 25-year-old woman who had been shot in the foot, and the child, who sustained a graze wound to his leg.

All three were treated at the scene and taken to area hospitals for treatment and evaluation.

Due to the severity of the teenager's injuries, police say that homicide detectives from the department were notified and are assisting in the investigation.

The shooting came after a pair of fatal shootings that were reported in Northeast and Southwest Baltimore on Friday afternoon.

No information about the victims has been provided by investigators. Check Daily Voice for updates as new information is released.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting has been asked to contact Eastern District detectives by calling (410) 396-2433.

