Jasper Davis is being remembered as a "bright, loving, and kind-hearted young soul with a future full of promise and dreams," after he was shot and killed on Sunday night in the Mondawmin Metro Center on Liberty Heights Avenue.

Davis, a member of Baltimore's Beats Not Bullets community, was a passionate music lover who had "infectious humor and wittiness," his loved ones say.

He graduated from Montebello Middle School last June and was set to begin classes as a freshman at Patterson Park High School in the fall, according to his father.

"He is very talented, smart and funny, and he enjoys doing rap songs and his own unique mindset," Joseph Davis, Sr. said. "He is also fearless."

Davis was reportedly an innocent victim when an argument broke out in the subway station, resulting in guns being brought out and shots fired, one of which killed the teen and another hospitalized a 19-year-old family member.

"My circle just got smaller, but you will live on through us," Shameka Davis posted in a tribute on Facebook. "You know you see tragedy ... You hear about it ... but you would never think in (a) million years it will hit your own home and one of your own.

"It was my nephew's life that was taken away from him very suddenly ... He was only 14 years old. This world really needs to learn how to put these guns down."

Thousands of dollars have been raised for Davis' family in the days following his unexpected death as they hope to give him a proper farewell.

"As we navigate this incredibly difficult time, we are reaching out to our community for support to help cover the unexpected funeral and memorial expenses," organizers of a fundraiser wrote.

"Your generosity and kindness will help us honor Jasper’s memory and provide a proper farewell for our cherished brother."

Davis left behind seven siblings and his loving family.

"I love (you) my son, (you are) one of the (strongest) son I ever had. I'm (grateful) to know (you) as my son," his father posted online. "He is fearless, (a) true fighter, son, and (the) strong one in (the) family.

"The day I lost my son, one of my best friends, my close one, I couldn't bear it. It crushed my heart

Those interested in supporting the family can visit the GoFundMe here.

