Teen Gunned Down In Reisterstown Identified By Police; Shooter At Large

Early on Sunday, June 9, detectives were called to the 200 block of Hammershire Road in Reisterstown, where they found Nester Nunez unconscious and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene and a homicide investigation was launched.

Nunez was identified as the victim on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, a $2,000 reward was offered for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of a possible shooter.

No motive for the shooting has been identified by detectives.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact detectives by calling (410) 307-2020.

