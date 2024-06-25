Jamal Smothers has been arrested and charged with the murder of Deontay Towns, who was found with fatal gunshot wounds on Tuesday, June 11, according to officials on Tuesday morning.

Officers from the Baltimore Police Department were called shortly after 4:20 p.m. on the day of the shooting, to the 2600 block of Aisquith Street, where they found Towns suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

He was rushed to an area hospital, and pronounced dead shortly after 7:30 p.m. on the day of the shooting, a spokesperson for the department said.

A second woman also walked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound related to the incident, though her injuries were less severe.

The Baltimore resident was charged with first-degree murder and other offenses at the department's Central Booking Intake Facility. No details about his next court appearance have been released.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.