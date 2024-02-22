Partly Cloudy 27°

Teen Charged As Adult With Attempted Murder For Baltimore Shooting, Police Say

A teen was arrested and charged as an adult with the attempted murder of a 16-year-old in Baltimore last December, authorities announced.

Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department
Valerie Musson
Police responded to investigate reports of a shooting and found the victim wounded from gunfire near the 4100 block of Edgehill Avenue just after 2:10 p.m. on Dec. 14, 2023.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, a 17-year-old male, was arrested on a warrant on Wednesday, Feb. 21 and taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility, where he was charged as an adult for attempted first-degree murder.

