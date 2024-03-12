Teen Arrested Hours After Being Named As Attempted Murder Suspect In Baltimore: Police

City resident Isiah Peay, has been arrested and charged in connection to the shooting of his victim in May 2023, the Baltimore Police Department announced on Tuesday.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m. on May 2 last year, officers on patrol in the 1800 block of North Washington Boulevard, where they heard gunshots coming from the alley.

Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg, and he was rushed to an area hospital in stable condition. He survived the injury.

An arrest warrant was obtained by investigators on Friday, and hours later, he was arrested when detectives spotted him in the 3200 block of Belair Road, the department announced on Tuesday, March 12.

Peay was charged with attempted first-degree murder at the Baltimore Police Department's Central Booking Intake Facility. No details about his initial court appearance were provided by the agency.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.