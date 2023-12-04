Teen Accused Of Murdering 18-Year-Old 'In Search Of A Better Future' In Baltimore

City resident Marques Harris, 18, has been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of Carlos Carrazana-Ricardo, who was struck by a stray bullet in November, the Baltimore Police Department announced on Monday.

At around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 600 block of North Dukeland Street after being approached by a passerby in the 2000 block of Winchester Street.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found Carrazana-Ricardo suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound to his head. The 18-year-old high school senior was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Following his death, community support is swelling for Carrazana-Ricardo's family, as dozens of donations have poured into a fundraiser as they look to give the teen a proper Celebration of Life.

"Our family is going through a very hard and inexplicable moment, an immense pain that has left a very big void in our hearts because my child did not deserve this, organizers of a GoFundMe wrote.

"A short time after having been in this country, in search of a better future, (on) the night of (Nov.) 26, he was hit by a stray bullet that took the life of my little cousin, he had just turned 18, you left us but you will always live in our hearts with all the love in the world," they continued.

"To all the people who read this message, please provide any kind of help for his funeral, it will be eternally grateful."

According to his obituary, Carrazana-Ricardo attended JP McCaskey High School in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. His funeral was scheduled for Monday. He reportedly loved football and cars.

Harris was arrested over the weekend and charged with first-degree murder and multiple weapons violations at the department's Central Booking Intake Facility.

He is being held pending his initial court appearance.

Anyone interested in donating to the family can do so here.

