Teen Accused Of Killing 19-Year-Old In Double Baltimore Shooting: Police

The Baltimore Police Department announced on Thursday, June 15 that the juvenile suspect has been apprehended for his role in the shooting of two 19-year-old men, including Dabrae Edwards, who was killed.

Both victims were shot on Friday, May 19 in the 20 block of East Street. They were taken to area hospitals where Edwards later died from his injuries.

Police say that the 17-year-old was taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility, where he was charged with murder, attempted murder, and multiple weapons violations.

There have now been more than 120 homicides reported in Baltimore in 2023.

