At approximately 8:10 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, officers from the Baltimore Police Department were called to the Mondawin Metro Center in the 2300 block of Liberty Heights Avenue, where they found Davis, 14, and a 19-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were rushed to area hospitals where Davis later died from his injuries.

On Tuesday, July 30, the agency announced that a teen suspect has been apprehended for the shooting after turning himself in at police headquarters. He was then taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility, where he was charged with first-degree murder.

