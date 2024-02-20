Targeted Shooting Of Woman In Baltimore Led To Rollover Crash, Charges For Man, Police Say

Cockeysville resident Michael Armstrong was taken into custody by investigators hours after a 42-year-old woman was shot and involved in a crash that caused her vehicle to overturn on Monday morning.

Officers were called shortly after 7:45 a.m. on Feb. 19 to the 4500 block of Parkmont Avenue, where there was a reported shooting that led to a crash in the area.

Upon arrival, they found the woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound before she was taken by paramedics to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

According to witnesses, the woman was attempting to flee from Armstrong on Monday morning who fired several shots, striking her at least once in the body, causing the crash.

It was later determined that the shooting happened in the 4500 block of Powell Avenue, and the woman was able to make it to Parkmont Avenue, where she crashed.

The shooting is not believed to have been a random incident.

Armstrong was quickly identified as a suspect, and he was tracked to the 6000 block of Belair Road, arrested, and taken to the department's Central Booking Intake Facility, where he was charged with attempted first-degree murder.

No motive for the shooting has been released by investigators.

