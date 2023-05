Two black males entered the Boston Street store around 4:25 p.m. and announced the robbery, before shooting the worker and demanding property of several patrons, police said.

The suspects fled on foot and the worker was hospitalized for treatment.

Southeast District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

