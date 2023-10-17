Suspicious Substance Sent From Inmate Who Shut Down Maryland Baltimore Is Non-Toxic: Sheriff

First responders and HazMat crews were called to the Circuit Court building on North Calvert Street at around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16, where there was a curious package addressed from an inmate at a state correctional facility to the courthouse.

Officials say that three people were in close proximity when the white powdery substance was opened, and they were isolated and taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

According to a spokesperson for the Baltimore City Sheriff's Office, all three were released from the hospital around midnight, and on Tuesday, the agency said that the powdery substance was tested, and no biological toxins were detected.

The room where the powder was found is also being decontaminated and will reopen once it is.

The incident is still being probed, and the sheriff's office is conducting a criminal investigation into the matter.

More information is expected to be released.

