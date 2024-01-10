Suspect Charged With Murder After Victim Dies From Baltimore Shooting: Police

Brandon Fullard, 39, of Baltimore, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 5 and charged with first-degree murder and other offenses, Baltimore Police said.

The charges stem from the shooting of 31-year-old Brian Richardson, who was found wounded by gunfire as officers responded to the 3300 block of Garrison Boulevard just after 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltimore Police Department Detectives at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

