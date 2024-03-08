Support Surges For Baltimore Couple Killed In Arizona Crash

Will and Samantha Starling were killed in a two-car crash in south Phoenix on Sunday, March 3, 12News reports.

Both were Baltimore residents and had worked at the Greater Baltimore Medical Center, according to their social media pages.

Nearly $29,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe launched for Samantha’s funeral services, which include returning her body to Maryland. A second campaign launched for Samantha and William had raised more than $1,800.

“In this incredibly trying time, the Starling family is facing not only the emotional toll of their loss but also the financial burden of transporting Will and Samantha home to Maryland and preparing for their eternal resting place,” reads the fundraiser. “We are reaching out to friends, family, and kind-hearted individuals to support the Starlings in their time of need.”

Tributes flooded social media as well:

“Every time I saw them together I knew they were happy and in love,” reads a tribute from Spencer Starling. “Love you both so much I’m glad I got to say that to both of you.”

Funeral services were pending.

Click here to donate.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.