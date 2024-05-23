Mostly Cloudy 76°

SHARE

Students Fall Ill At McDonogh School Ceremony In Owings Mill

A dozen students in Baltimore County had to be treated for heat-related illnesses on Tuesday morning after overheating, officials confirm.

McDonogh School in Owings Mills

McDonogh School in Owings Mills

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

First responders responded to the McDonogh School before 10:30 a.m. on May 23, where there was a report of students feeling ill during a Memorial Day Celebration.

School officials said that when the students began falling ill, the paramedics were contacted, as were their parents. The students were all evaluated and treated, they added.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE