First responders responded to the McDonogh School before 10:30 a.m. on May 23, where there was a report of students feeling ill during a Memorial Day Celebration.

School officials said that when the students began falling ill, the paramedics were contacted, as were their parents. The students were all evaluated and treated, they added.

