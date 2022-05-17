Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice

SUSPENDED: Orioles Pitcher Matt Harvey Admits Giving Oxy To Tyler Skaggs, Report Says

David Cifarelli
Matt Harvey
Matt Harvey Photo Credit: Ken Lund/Wikipedia Commons

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey has been suspended for 60 games after admitting he gave oxycodone to Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who died of a drug overdose, ESPN says citing the MLB. 

Harvey confessed during the Tuesday, May 17 federal trial of Eric Kay, who was convicted of providing the fentanyl that led to Skagg's death, the outlet said.

The Baltimore pitcher apparently admitted to using cocaine while playing for the New York Mets, as well as exchanging oxycodone with Skaggs.

The 33-year-old signed a contract with the Orioles last month that would have netted him a $1 million salary, Fox Baltimore reports. Harvey has yet to pitch in any games, the outlet reports. 

