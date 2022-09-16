Ravens Announce Iconic Return From Retirement To Replace Key Injured Player

The Baltimore Ravens have announced a huge decision on the replacement of a key member of their team after a tragic injury ended his 2022 season, officials say.

Baltimore Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta released a video announcement on Friday, Sept. 16 on the replacement for their beloved mascot, Poe, who suffered a drumstick injury a few weeks ago.

Poe's relatives, Edgar and Allen, have officially come out of retirement to take over for Poe while he recovers, and have signed a one-season contract with the NFL team.

The pair showed up in Hawaiian shirts to sign their contracts, ready to trade them in for jerseys.

Edgar and Allen will join the team this Sunday, Sept. 18 for the season home opener against the Miami Dolphins.

