Maryland's Stacy Keibler Gets Call To WWE Hall Of Fame

She's got legs, and soon she will have a WWE Hall of Fame ring.

Maryland native Stacy Keibler is set to return to the ring as she prepares to get inducted to the WWE Hall of Fame during Wrestlemania weekend on Friday night.

The former Rosedale resident will be featured at the “Showcase of the Immortals” on Friday, March 31 alongside other high-profile former stars and superstars to kick off what is expected to be a stacked Wrestlemania card.

Keibler, a Towson graduate, began her career with WCW as one of the famed “Nitro Girls” before becoming a prominent manager and talent. When Vince McMahon purchased his former competition, Keibler became one of the most popular figures in and out of the ring.

“The Weapon of Mass Seduction,” also competed on Dancing with the Stars, and has made multiple TV and film appearances since her in-ring retirement in 2006.

She will be joined at the Hall of Fame Ceremony on Friday night by fellow honorees Rey Mysterio, The Great Muta, celebrity Andy Kaufman, and former referee Tim White, who will receive this year’s “Warrior Award” for his impact on the sport and business.

