Some Residents Advised To Remain Indoors In Baltimore County Due To Barricade (Developing)

An alert was issued by the department at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Friday morning cautioning that officers are at the scene of a standoff in the 100 block of East Timonium Road.

Residents in the area have been told to stay indoors and motorists are being advised to avoid the area. Traffic is being rerouted along East Timonium Road between Greenmeadow Drive and Eastridge Road.

Motorists coming from Midridge Road and Hollowbrook Road will not have access to East Timonium Road, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

