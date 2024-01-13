Sunday Snow Squalls Possible In Parts Of DMV Region, Forecasters Caution

While the DMV region won't face the same perils that forced the NFL to postpone the Buffalo Bills playoff game in upstate New York, some parts of the area may see a wintry mix on Jan. 14 as they celebrate the holiday weekend.

Temperatures began cooling down on Saturday, with a cold front heading in that could bring whipping winds, some snow showers, and other inclement weather, officials say.

Snow is most likely early on Sunday, with the possibility of flurries continuing for several days in the region, with sunshine - and frigid temperatures - on the horizon.

According to AccuWeather, only an inch or two is expected in some parts of the region, though most areas will see little to none, or less than an inch of snow that isn't likely to accumulate.

"The snow squalls could bring a quick covering of snow to parts of Washington, DC, Baltimore, Philadelphia, and New York City on Sunday morning," AccuWeather forecasters said.

"It is not impossible that one or more cities end up snapping their 1-inch or greater snowfall drought that extends back into the winter of 2021-2022."

