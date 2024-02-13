Light Snow Fog/Mist 34°

Snow Emergency Plan Goes Into Effect In These Maryland Counties

Winter weather has replaced the unseasonably warm weather over the weekend, and now parts of Maryland are facing a fresh batch of wet, heavy snow, officials are warning.

The scene in Baltimore County on Tuesday morning.

 Photo Credit: Baltimore County DPW
The Maryland State Police announced on Tuesday morning that Snow Emergency Plans were put into effect on Tuesday morning in Allegany, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties as the conditions on the road continue to deteriorate. 

"Once a Snow Emergency Plan has gone into effect, (Maryland) law requires motorists to operate vehicles that are equipped with chains," the agency noted on social media. "Do not park on any highway designated as a snow emergency route." 

According to the National Weather Service, rain will continue to change over to snow from northwest to southeast early this morning. Snow may be heavy for a time, especially north and west of Washington, DC.

