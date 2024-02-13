Snow Emergency Plan Goes Into Effect In These Maryland Counties

The Maryland State Police announced on Tuesday morning that Snow Emergency Plans were put into effect on Tuesday morning in Allegany, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties as the conditions on the road continue to deteriorate.

"Once a Snow Emergency Plan has gone into effect, (Maryland) law requires motorists to operate vehicles that are equipped with chains," the agency noted on social media. "Do not park on any highway designated as a snow emergency route."

According to the National Weather Service, rain will continue to change over to snow from northwest to southeast early this morning. Snow may be heavy for a time, especially north and west of Washington, DC.

