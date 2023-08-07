Skeletal Remains Found Inside Suitcase In Baltimore (Developing)

Human skeletal remains were found inside a suitcase in the 2400 block of East Madison Street at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, according to authorities.

The incident is now under investigation by homicide detectives with the Baltimore Police Department. The body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office to conduct an autopsy, identify the victim, and determine the cause and manner of death.

It remains under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact investigators by calling (410) 396-2100.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

