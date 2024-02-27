Six Charged For 'Pattern Of Violence' Affecting 80+ Victims In Baltimore: Maryland AG

Anecio Rodriguez, Lovelle Little, Kevin Mills, and Twan Ellis, all of Baltimore, are accused of committing more than 80 crimes, ranging from armed carjackings, robberies, and assaults to burglaries and a murder, Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown announced alongside federal authorities on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Two defendants are minors whose identities have been withheld, said Brown.

The investigation, led by the Baltimore Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), began following the fatal shooting of Delaka Augins during an attempted carjacking in the 2500 block of Brookfield Avenue in Baltimore City in November 2022.

“The complete disregard for the law and horrifying string of violent actions this group is responsible for instilled fear in residents throughout Baltimore City and surrounding neighborhoods,” said Attorney General Brown. “Marylanders deserve to feel safe at home and in their neighborhoods and communities. Through the tremendous dedication of my Office’s Criminal Division, along with law enforcement partners, this group has been brought to justice, and residents can rest easier knowing these criminals are off our streets.”

The six defendants were charged with a series of carjackings, robberies, assaults, burglaries, a murder, two attempted murders, and participation in a criminal gang.

“Armed criminals who terrorize our communities must be brought to justice,” said ATF Baltimore Special Agent in Charge Toni M. Crosby. “ATF Baltimore Field Division is focused on working closely with our law enforcement partners to identify these violent offenders through the rigorous application of crime gun intelligence, and to taking them off the streets. The citizens of Maryland deserve to feel safe in their neighborhoods, and this indictment reflects our commitment to helping make that a reality.”

Scroll down to view the full press conference.

