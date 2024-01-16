Shoplifting Suspects Sprayed Lighter Fluid On Employee During Burglary In Baltimore Biz: Police

Officers from the Baltimore Police Department were called shortly after noon on Tuesday afternoon to a business in the 900 block of North Caroline Street, where there was a report of an armed robbery that had just taken place in the Central District.

According to police, employees said that a 15-year-old girl, 16-year-old boy, and 17-year-old girl entered the store and attempted to shoplift, but when they were approached, the teens began to verbally threaten and physically assault them.

Things only got more heated from there.

The trio then grabbed lighter fluid and began spraying it around the store and into an employee's eye before fleeing on foot out of the business, while the worker had to be treated by responding paramedics.

During the investigation into the incident, investigators from the Baltimore Police Department were able to track down all three teens, who were arrested and taken to the Baltimore Juvenile Justice Center to face undisclosed charges.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.