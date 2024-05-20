City resident Chavez Mitchell was arrested over the weekend following an investigation into a midday March shooting that was reported in Baltimore, authorities announced on Monday.

Shortly before 2:45 p.m. on Monday, March 11, officers from the Baltimore Police Department responded to the 3000 block of South Hanover Street for a walk-in shooting victim who was seeking treatment of a gunshot wound to his upper body.

According to investigators, the 32-year-old victim was in an altercation in the 2800 block of Carver Road, and drove to Harbor Hospital where a suspect - later identified as Mitchell - followed the victim and shot the victim while he was in the vehicle.

On Friday, May 17, Warrant Apprehension Detectives arrested Mitchell without incident, and he was charged with attempted first-degree murder at the Baltimore Central Booking Intake Facility.

