Shooter In Custody Following Fatal June Essex Shooting: Police

Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department found Adrian Hutton, 26, suffering from injuries at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27 in the unit block of South Marlyn Avenue.

Police said that he was rushed to an area hospital for treatment of a life-threatening gunshot wound, where he later died from his injuries.

On Monday, July 17, the department announced that they have arrested 46-year-old Matthew Wright, who has been charged with second-degree murder for his alleged role in Hutton's death.

Wright is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

No information about his initial court appearance was released.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

