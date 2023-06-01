Shooter In Custody After Gunning Down Man Near Baltimore County Shopping Plaza

On Thursday, June 1, the Baltimore County Police Department announced that Larry Edwards, 42, has been arrested for his alleged role in shooting Earl Bodkin, Jr. last month

Bodkin, a Baltimore native, was identified by police as the victim who was found shot to death shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday, April 30 at the intersection of Cranbrook Road and Halesworth Road in Cockeysville, according to police.

Officers say that upon arrival they found Bodkin with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Edwards was ultimately identified as the main shooting suspect, and police arrested him on Wednesday, May 31.

He is now being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center pending his initial court appearance.

