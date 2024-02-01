Shooter Accused Of Murdering Two People During Dispute In Baltimore, Police Say

City resident Lamonte Sherman has been arrested in connection to the fatal shootings of Phillip Brown and Michael Saffold, both 28, following a dispute.

The incident was reported shortly before 3 a.m. on Dec. 3, 2023 in the Northern District. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, the other died at the hospital shortly after being transported by paramedics.

Police say that Sherman was identified as a suspect, where he was arrested in the 1500 block of Wadsworth Way and charged with first-degree murder.

