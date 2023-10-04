Sex Offender In Baltimore Targeted Young Boys Across The Country Over The Internet: Feds

Baltimore resident Gary Rocky Jones, 42, was convicted this week by a federal jury of dozens of new charges after targeted teenage victims on the Internet.

Specifically, Jones was found guilty of:

27 counts of sexual exploitation of a child to produce child pornography;

15 counts of use of an interstate commerce facility, specifically, the Internet, to entice a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity—relating to 15 minor victims from around the country;

Commission of a felony crime involving a minor by a registered sex offender;

Possession of distribution of child pornography.

Jones' illicit activities began as early as 2014, according to federal prosecutors.

He twice produced images and videos of a boy engaged in explicit conduct, and years later, Jones began using social media accounts to persuade, entice, and coerce another 15 boys from several states ranging between the ages of 8 and 17 to produce illegal content.

During those incidents, Jones had his underage victims provide live-streamed and recorded visual depictions of themself acting inappropriately, both alone and with others, and those videos were then sent back to him.

While acting in bad faith, Jones used a social media account, multiple e-mail addresses and storage accounts in connection to his activities, officials said.

When he is sentenced, Jones will face decades in prison. The judge has not set a sentencing date.

