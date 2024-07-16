Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued In Parts Of DMV Region

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service as storms bringing possible hail and 70 mph wind gusts could make their way through the region on Tuesday night.

The watch is through 10 p.m. in DC, Maryland, and Virginia.

An Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory were also issued by the National Weather Service, which will extend through 8 p.m. on July 17.

"Where severe thunderstorms are anticipated in parts of the area, a moderate risk of severe weather will be centered along I-95 from southern Maine to northern Virginia, as well as areas farther to the west in Virginia," forecasters said.

Tuesday was one of the hottest days reported during the current heatwave that has exacerbated some as they do what they can to beat the heat.

"The front is pushing into a zone of very hot and very humid air so it would not take much to produce heavy and gusty thunderstorms at the very least in a number of locations," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

"As the storms get a boost from daytime heating, some will turn severe and can produce high winds, frequent lightning strikes and brief torrential downpours."

