Several Injured By Baltimore Bus Crashing Into Cars, Building In 'Mass Casualty Level Incident'

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, officials say that a Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) bus struck a Lexus near the intersection of North Paca Street and West Mulberry Street in Baltimore.

The initial crash set off a chain-reaction of events that led to other vehicles being struck and the bus coming to a crashing halt into a building on West Franklin Street.

Officials say that at least 16 people were injured, including two who were listed in critical condition early on Saturday, though there were no life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No information about the parties involved in the crash has been released by the police

