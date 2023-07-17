Partly Cloudy with Haze 89°

Sexual Assault Suspect Who Abused Teen At Large: Baltimore County Police

Seen him? 

Kenny Clifford Gilbow Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police
Kenny Clifford Gilbow Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police
The Baltimore County Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they attempt to track down a man wanted for allegedly assaulting a minor.

An alert was issued by the agency on Monday, July 17 regarding Kenny Clifford Gilbow, who is wanted in connection to an alleged sexual assault involving a 13-year-old.

The alleged assault happened on Sunday, June 11. Details of the crime have not been released by the department.

Anyone with information regarding Gilbow or his whereabouts has been asked to contact police by calling (410) 307-2020. 

